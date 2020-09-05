Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 57,397 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,397 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.76% of Douglas Dynamics worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 904,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $40.37. 67,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.