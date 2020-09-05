Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 54,890 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,671 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,589,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 802.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 312,763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 87,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

LUV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 15,462,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950,390. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

