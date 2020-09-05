Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.