Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 49,100 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 411,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 1,890,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,871. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

