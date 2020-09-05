Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 31,837 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,837 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Colliers International Group worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.24. 94,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,486. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.