Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. 1,567,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.