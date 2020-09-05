Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,735 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 2,024,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,974. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

