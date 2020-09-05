Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $439,327. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

