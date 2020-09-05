Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

CCMP traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,482. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

