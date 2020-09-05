Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

