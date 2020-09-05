Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1,114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Signature Bank worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 518,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

