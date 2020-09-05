Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $188,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.