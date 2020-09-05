Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.80. 866,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,406. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

