Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $12.93 Million in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $32,198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,177. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,636,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

