Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.62 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $15.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

