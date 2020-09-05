Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,458 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fastenal by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

