Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bruker worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 109.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 253,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

