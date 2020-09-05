Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.78 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of PRA Health Sciences worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PRAH stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. 179,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,472. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

