Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,545 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NiSource worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 2,861,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,434. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

