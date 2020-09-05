Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after buying an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 237,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

POOL traded down $14.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.00. The company had a trading volume of 667,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,332. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.