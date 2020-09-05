Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 62,096 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 1,162,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,910. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

