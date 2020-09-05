Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 103,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,688. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.