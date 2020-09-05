Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,452 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.74% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MCRI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. The company has a market cap of $837.45 million, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

