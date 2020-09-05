Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

LLY traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,233. The company has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

