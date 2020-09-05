Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amcor worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 243,287 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 67.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

AMCR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 8,696,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,157. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.