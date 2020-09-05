Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,874. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

