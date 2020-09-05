Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Credit Acceptance worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. 149,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,282. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.23 and its 200-day moving average is $387.95. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,245,360 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.