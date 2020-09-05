Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,167,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,515,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

