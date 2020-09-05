Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,953 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $631,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $735.28. The stock had a trading volume of 827,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. OTR Global cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

