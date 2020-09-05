Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2,410.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,934 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after buying an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

