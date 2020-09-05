Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Louis W. Sullivan Sells 28,418 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4,355.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,120,000 after purchasing an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,074 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 263,898 shares during the last quarter.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

