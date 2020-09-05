Eight Capital Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

