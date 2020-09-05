Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,384 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Edison International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $52.26 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

