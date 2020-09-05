Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.23. 142,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 400,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 188,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

