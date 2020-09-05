Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.23. 142,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 400,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
