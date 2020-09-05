Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $77,000 in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

