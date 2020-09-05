Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 13,605 Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monroe Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

