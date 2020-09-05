Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $47.33. 677,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 517,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In other news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.