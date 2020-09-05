Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domo by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.