Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.83% of Domo worth $35,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Domo by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 25.0% in the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 in the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

