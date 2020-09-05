Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Down 5.1%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.80. 732,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,548,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research analysts have commented on DLPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

