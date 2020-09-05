Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $225.16 and last traded at $242.01. Approximately 30,582,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 641% from the average daily volume of 4,128,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.16.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Get Docusign alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.