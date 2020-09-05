Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.