Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 5,212,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,546,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

