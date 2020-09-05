Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 758,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.47 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $435.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

