Dime Community Bancshares’ (DCOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.47 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $435.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

