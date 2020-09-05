Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 146,550 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DELL stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dell by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

