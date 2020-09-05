Daxor’s (DXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daxor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Daxor alerts:

Daxor stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.