Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 5.8%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.22. 1,282,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,791,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. Dana’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 63.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Dana by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

