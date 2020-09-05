CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 615.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 79.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

