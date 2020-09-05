CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. TCF National Bank increased its position in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $1,339,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

